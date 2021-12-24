Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, which sells sports nutrition supplements under the brand Fast&Up, has secured funding for an undisclosed amount from actor Varun Dhawan, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The platform has recently roped in Varun Dhawan as Good Vibes Officer and also partnered with well-known table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta and boxer Pooja Rani.

The investment comes right after Fast&Up raised its series C funding of $22 million (around ₹165 crore) from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA). It also claims to be the first company to receive funds from Morgan Stanley.

Founded in 2015 by Vijayaraghavan Venugopal and Varun Khanna, Fast&Up provides nutrition supplements and multivitamin drinks. The six-year-old start-up has reached out to over 100 million people in a month. Last year, it launched 20 new products, that catapulted 100% growth in the previous financial year, Fast&Up said in the statement.

Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand ‘Fast&Up’ was brought to India under their active lifestyle segment.

“We are excited to welcome Varun to our Fast&Up family with his interest lying in the fitness sector. We have him as our Good Vibes Officer and love the energy he brings to the brand. We are very happy with this partnership being further strengthened with his investment in Fast&Up.

His alignment will help accelerate the brand foray into the Indian consumers who want to be active with intelligent nutrition." said Venugopal, chief executive officer and co-founder, Fast&Up.

In a similar space, earlier this month, health and wellness platform Mosaic Wellness Pvt Ltd raised $1.25 million from Spring Marketing Capital.

Last month, Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) ayurvedic and natural personal care startup secured ₹20 crore ($2.6 million) from hotel-to-cigarette conglomerate ITC Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.