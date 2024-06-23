Vashu Bhagnani sells Pooja Entertainment's office to repay Rs. 250 cr after failure of Badhe Mia Chote Mia, Bell Bottom
Known for giving iconic movies like Biwi No. 1, film producer Vashu Bhagnani sold his production house Pooja Entertainment's Mumbai office to repay debt worth ₹250 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama, citing industry sources. The production house, owned by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, is also downsizing its operation post consecutive Box Office failures of its Badhe Mia Chote Mia, Bell Bottom, Ganapath, Mission Raniganj, etc.