Vasudevan resigns as MD and CEO of Equitas SFB

“We in our family have been discussing for some time now about carrying out multiple interventions through our Trust to do our bit to society. We realize this would require a large corpus to be created as possible so that the Trust would be assured of steady revenues to carry out its activities sustainably and on a scale," the letter read. “Unfortunately, our shareholding in Equitas is too small to create a large enough corpus to be able to create meaningful and long-term impact, and I need to do something to create this," it said.