VAV Life Sciences ramps up capacity of mucormycosis drug’s raw material

VAV Life Sciences on Tuesday said that it is ramping up the capacity to produce highly-purified synthetic lipids, which are required to produce Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat the fungal disease mucormycosis.

The company plans to expand its capacity to produce the raw material to 65 kg per month by August from its present capacity of 21 kg per month, and from thereon scale it up further to 130 kg per month by the end of the year.

This would help drugmakers produce an addition 3 lakh vials of liposomal amphotericin B by August and while the next phase of capacity would allow production of another 6 lakh vials of the key anti-fungal drug.

While the company claimed it is the only Indian manufacturer of synthetic lipids needed to produce amphotericin B formulations, a source at one of makers of the drug said that most companies import the raw material from either or both of two European manufacturers—Cordon Pharma and Lipoid GmBH.

“We now have sufficient volumes (of the raw material) after interventions from the Indian government," the source said.

The Centre has also distributed over 43,000 vials to states since Friday, of which 19,420 was delivered on Tuesday itself following a sharp surge in cases to around 9,000, according to chemicals minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Saturday. Most of the cases were found in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The allocation was made based on the number of cases in each state, he said.

Following the surge in mucormycosis cases, the Centre last week asked states to notify mucormycosis, popularly known as ‘black fungus’, as an epidemic disease under law and also announced a slew of measures, including clearing five companies—Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals—to manufacture the drug.

Besides that, six existing amphotericin B manufacturers—Viatris (earlier Mylan), Bharat Serums & Vaccines, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla and Lifecare Pharmaceuticals—are currently scaling up capacity.

Following the Centre’s directive, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have notified mucormycosis as an epidemic in their states.

According to experts, mucormycosis is an opportunistic infection seen in people with weak immune systems like patients with diabetes and those on immunosupressants.

Patients suffering from covid-19 are being prescribed steroids in order to tackle a potential overdrive in immune response, which can potentially put the patient at a greater risk for the disease.

