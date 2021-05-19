Vax makers doubt government’s supply goals

On Sputnik V, Paul on Thursday claimed about 156 million doses will be supplied by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. A day later, when the vaccine was launched in India, the company said its domestic production will be scaled up by July-September, after which 20-25 million doses are expected to be supplied every month. Going by that projection, the best-case scenario would be 125 million doses in the last five months, over 30 million short of Paul’s numbers. An executive at one of Sputnik V’s India manufacturers said even the July-September target looks challenging since Sputnik’s first and second doses are different and need to be separately manufactured, involving more challenges.