VaynerMedia opens full-service agency in India, capitalizing on ad revenue growth
This marks the company's sixth office in the Asia Pacific region. The company has been in the Indian market for about two years and has worked with Fortune 500 firms, providing advertising and marketing services, including strategy, creatives, media planning and buying.
New Delhi: US-based VaynerMedia has set up a full-service advertising agency in Gurugram, lured by India's economic dynamism that presents brands immense potential for growth.