VC firm 3one4 Capital raises 1,000 crore for its third fund

“This is a combination of performance and the efforts that we have taken on the governance front and obviously the macro environment has been positive. Our startups have become larger, we have had our first unicorn and we’ll have more unicorns next year. On the governance front, we are now the first approved UN PRI signatory from India," said Pranav Pai, founding partner, 3one4 Capital. “What has changed this year obviously is we have a record surge in liquidity, we have a record surge in VC investment in India and we have a record allocation of global pools of capital into the India strategy. All this has meant the Indian VC firms are now in demand," he added.