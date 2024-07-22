VC firm Lightbox considers $100-mn continuation fund to back mature startups
SummaryIndia has a growing appetite for continuation funds, which are meant to provide an exit for limited partners while allowing investment firms to hold on to high-performing portfolio companies.
Bengaluru: Venture capital firm Lightbox is evaluating a continuation fund with a size of at least $100 million as it looks to back some of its mature portfolio companies such as Rebel Foods, Zeno Health, Furlenco and PayMate, a top executive at the firm told Mint. With this it joins a growing list of investors such as India Quotient, Multiples PE, Kae Capital and Westbridge Capital that have explored similar options, as Mint reported in May.