VC firm Mayfield sells 5.81% of Tejas Networks for 36 crore

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 10:48 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

As per the bulk deal data on the exchanges, 5.37 million shares or 5.81% of equity of Tejas Networks were sold by Mayfield XII Mauritius

Mumbai : Venture capital investor Mayfield XII Mauritius sold 5.81% stake in Tejas Networks worth 36 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data on the exchanges, 5.37 million shares or 5.81% of equity of Tejas Networks were sold by Mayfield XII Mauritius at an average price of 66.59 per scrip aggregating to 35.74 crore.

Post this transaction, Mayfield XII Mauritius holdings in Tejas Network will come down from 7.70% to 1.88%.

Shares of Tejas Networks gained 4.94% to close at 68 on Tuesday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.14% to close at 38365.35 points.

