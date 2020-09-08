VC firm Mayfield sells 5.81% of Tejas Networks for 36 crore

VC firm Mayfield sells 5.81% of Tejas Networks for ₹36 crore1 min read . 10:48 PM IST
As per the bulk deal data on the exchanges, 5.37 million shares or 5.81% of equity of Tejas Networks were sold by Mayfield XII Mauritius
Mumbai : Venture capital investor Mayfield XII Mauritius sold 5.81% stake in Tejas Networks worth ₹36 crore through an open market transaction.
As per the bulk deal data on the exchanges, 5.37 million shares or 5.81% of equity of Tejas Networks were sold by Mayfield XII Mauritius at an average price of ₹66.59 per scrip aggregating to ₹35.74 crore.
Post this transaction, Mayfield XII Mauritius holdings in Tejas Network will come down from 7.70% to 1.88%.
Shares of Tejas Networks gained 4.94% to close at ₹68 on Tuesday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.14% to close at 38365.35 points.
