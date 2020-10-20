VC firm SAIF Partners renamed Elevation Capital, raises $400 million

“SAIF has been a well-respected legacy brand. We have had conversations every 12-24 months to re-brand ourselves to something which represents us, instead of attaching us to our legacy. With Softbank being an active investor in India, it created a confusion, and we wanted to press reset from a brand ‘positioning’ point of view, coupled with our fundraise. There will be a bit of a transition period, but nothing else changes in our functioning apart from our brand identity," said Ravi Adusumalli, managing partner, Elevation Capital in an interview.