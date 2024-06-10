Pants to payments: Sorin Investments sharpens focus for its ₹1,350-crore fund
SummaryThe early-stage investment firm is in advanced talks to lead a Series A round in The Pant Project, a direct-to-consumer startup, with a purse of ₹32-36 crore. It is also exploring deals in the software and fintech sectors
Bengaluru: Sorin Investments, an early-stage investment firm that raised its first fund last month, will primarily focus on six sectors including direct-to-consumer startups, fintech, and enterprise marketplaces, and may even consider growth-stage companies in the long run, executives at the firm said.