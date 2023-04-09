Struggling VC funds to cut bonuses, salary hikes1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Although early-stage startup deal activity has persisted, growth and late-stage companies have encountered significant challenges in raising funds
Venture capital funds are resorting to hefty cuts in bonuses and may offer annual salary hikes of no more than 8-10%, a significant drop from the 25% seen at the height of the investment boom that ended a decade of easy money, amid challenging times for startup investments.
