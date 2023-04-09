Struggling VC funds to cut bonuses, salary hikes

Although early-stage startup deal activity has persisted, growth and late-stage companies have encountered significant challenges in raising funds, exacerbating the struggles of venture capital funds that have not been able to monetize their bets in companies. The proposed cuts in bonuses will hurt those working in the VC sector the most, as bonuses can rival fixed compensation and, during strong market conditions, can even be triple their fixed salary. Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director of executive search firm Korn Ferry, said the impact of a bad year would not just be on the bonus but even on increments.