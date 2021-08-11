VC interest in crypto firms rising despite regulatory uncertainty

Top crypto exchanges are being courted by big VC firms, while there are many smaller firms looking for seed funding for decentralized applications and crypto-wallets. “The cryptocurrency industry is steaming hot. 2021 has seen an accelerated interest in the crypto space as companies look to gain exposure to the market. A number of sectors floundered in FY21, given the challenges of doing business in a pandemic environment. Fintech, for the most part, was not one of them," said Sharan Nair, chief business officer of Coinswitch Kuber, one of the top exchanges in India. “Crypto market was a hot area of investment during these tough times. VC funds have invested $17 billion (globally) into the industry during the first half of this year, which is the highest of any year so far," he added.