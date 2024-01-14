VCs conservative on edtech, content firms: Coursera CEO
Summary
- Edtech in India, China not looking good these days, says Jeff Maggioncalda
NEW DELHI : The downfall of Byju’s, once a $22 billion giant and India’s leading edtech startup, has sent ripples across the tech industry, triggering caution among venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funds. This has let to a persistently challenging market, Jeff Maggioncalda, chief executive officer of US-based edtech firm Coursera, said in an interview with Mint.