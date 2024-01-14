VCs conservative on edtech, content firms: Coursera CEO

“Recent Indian regulation relating to online higher education requires, among other things, that learning platforms utilized by Indian universities to offer online degrees be approved by a technical committee of the Indian regulator. Seeking such approval could be a complex and time-consuming process, since the requirement is new, and as such there is no certainty as to the timing and standard of review for international platforms, or even whether international platforms are permitted to apply for approval. In addition, we may lack the knowledge and resources to successfully pursue an application without the support of one or more of our Indian university partners. International education laws and regulations may prohibit or restrict the delivery of online education by extraterritorial entities, or local policies or practice may favour local providers. India’s Ministry of Education recently announced its intention to launch in 2023 the National Digital University (“NDU") of India, which would allow students to accumulate and combine credits from different higher education institutions, which may negatively impact our ability to effectively expand our degree business in India going forward," the regulatory filing said.