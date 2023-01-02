VE Commercial Vehicles reported sales of 7221 units in Dec, up 17.3% YoY

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a joint venture of Volvo Group and Eicher Motors reported sales of 7221 units in December 2022 as opposed to 6154 units in December 2021, a jump of 17.3%. Included in this are 218 units of the Volvo brand and 7003 units of the Eicher brand.
Sales of trucks and buses with the Eicher brand were 7003 units in December 2022 compared to 6002 units in December 2021, a growth of 16.7%. In the domestic CV market, Eicher branded trucks & buses have recorded sales of 6671 units in December 2022 as compared to 5192 units in December 2021, representing a growth of 28.5%, said VE Commercial Vehicles in a report. In terms of exports, sales of trucks and buses branded with the Eicher brand plummeted by 59.0% in December 2022 to 332 units from 810 units in December 2021, according to the company.
Sales of Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses reached 218 units in December 2022 as opposed to 152 units in December 2021, a 43.4% growth. VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited. The company, which has been in business since July 2008, offers a comprehensive segment of trucks and buses under the Eicher brand, and also sells Volvo trucks in India. The company also manufactures and exports engines for the Volvo Group, as well as non-automotive engines and Eicher component business.
In October 2022, Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles inaugurated a new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership, Janhvi Autowheels, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In the same month, the company announced that it inaugurated a new 3S (Service, Spares, and Sales) dealership, Geedee Trucking Pvt Ltd, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership, Highway Motors, in Silchar, Assam, and a new 2S (Service and Spares) dealership, Verma Motors, in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.
The shares of Eicher Motors Ltd currently trading at a market price of ₹3,227.90 with an upside gap of ₹0.0046%. In the last 1 year, the scrip has rallied 18.73%.
