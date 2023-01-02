VE Commercial Vehicles reported sales of 7221 units in Dec, up 17.3% YoY

Sales of trucks and buses with the Eicher brand were 7003 units in December 2022 compared to 6002 units in December 2021, a growth of 16.7%. In the domestic CV market, Eicher branded trucks & buses have recorded sales of 6671 units in December 2022 as compared to 5192 units in December 2021, representing a growth of 28.5%, said VE Commercial Vehicles in a report. In terms of exports, sales of trucks and buses branded with the Eicher brand plummeted by 59.0% in December 2022 to 332 units from 810 units in December 2021, according to the company.