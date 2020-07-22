VECV introduces connected vehicle solution Eicher LIVE, for its trucks and buses

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) – country’s third largest commercial vehicle manufacturer – on Tuesday introduced its connected vehicle software named, Eicher LIVE, for its buses and trucks. The company will introduce the software in all the new offerings based on the Eutech6 platform from August 1, 2020.

The Gurugram based manufacturer will be the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to launch a connected device for its vehicles in India. Connected vehicle softwares have gained much traction in passenger vehicles as customers in the urban centres prefer vehicles with such features.

Hence, vehicle manufacturers like Hyundai Motor India Ltd, MG Motor India Pvt Ld, Kia Motors India Ltd and Honda Cars India Ltd, have already started collaborating with telecom service providers to offer connected software solutions with their new product offerings.

Logistics related costs in India are amongst the highest in the world. Almost half of the operating costs of trucks and buses is accounted for by fuel. This solution will help extract maximum possible fuel efficiency with savings of up to 10% in fuel costs, the company said in a statement.

According to Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive, VE Commercial Vehicles, the unique proposition of connected vehicles is a significant step towards modernising the commercial vehicle industry. It will also offer better safety and logistical efficiency to our partners and customers.

“Starting with Eicher Live, then the uptime centre and now with 100% connected vehicles, we are closing the loop on providing a connected ecosystem for tomorrow, which is driven by the BS VI wave. These offerings will not only reduce the operational cost by maximising fuel efficiency but will also increase revenue through improved asset utilisation with superior uptime," added Aggarwal.

Customer preference for vehicles with connected software solutions is likely to witness a significant jump in the current decade and vehicle manufacturers should also align their strategy to take advantage of this evolution in the automotive ecosystem, said consulting firm Deloitte in a report on Tuesday.

