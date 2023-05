Vedanta on Monday aid that it has appointed Sonal Shrivastava as its new chief financial officer (CFO). She joins the company from 1 June, 2023.

She will be joining Vedanta from the Holcim Group, where she had joined in 2002 and was the chief financial officer for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. Prior to this, she was the CFO of Amuja Cements Ltd.

Shrivastava has more than 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors. She holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from BIT, Sindri and a master's degree in business administration from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

“We are delighted to have Sonal join us as our Chief Financial Officer. Her global experience and successful track record of delivering robust financial outcomes across sectors makes her a valuable addition. We are confident that she will play a vital role in the company’s future years," said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta.

In her role as CFO, Sonal will spearhead the group’s financial strategy and be responsible for accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, financial planning and analytics, while driving digitalization and profitability.

“She will work with all internal and external stakeholders to develop and deliver business goals," said Vedanta.

Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources, posted a 68% drop in fiscal fourth quarter net profit weighed down by a “one-time charge" in its oil and gas business, according to a regulatory filing. Profit in the three months ended March declined to ₹1,881 crore from ₹5,799 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell by 5.4% to ₹37,225 crore from ₹39,342 crore during the period under review. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹33 per share for the March quarter.

On Monday's, the company's scrip ended 0.73 per cent up at ₹277.10 on BSE.