Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vedant Fashions files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Vedant Fashions files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Premium
Founded by Ravi Modi in 1999, Vedant Fashions has 525 exclusive brand outlets. Currently, Rhine Holdings has 7.2% stake, Kedaara AIF 0.3% stake and Ravi Modi Family Trust has 74.67% stake in the firm.
2 min read . 11:57 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The issue comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 36.36 million shares by its existing promoter and shareholders

MUMBAI : Ethnic wear brand Manyavar, owned by Vedant Fashions Ltd, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

Ethnic wear brand Manyavar, owned by Vedant Fashions Ltd, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The issue comprises a pure offer for sale (OFS) of up to 36.36 million shares by its existing promoter and shareholders.

The issue comprises a pure offer for sale (OFS) of up to 36.36 million shares by its existing promoter and shareholders.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The OFS has up to 17.46 million shares by Rhine Holdings Ltd; up to 723,000 shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I; and up to 18.18 million shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust.

Currently, Rhine Holdings has 7.2% stake, while Kedaara AIF holds 0.3% stake. Ravi Modi Family Trust has 74.67% stake in the firm.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The firm is in the men's Indian wedding and celebration wear market. Its Manyavar brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence. Its other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz.

As of 30 June 2021, it had a retail footprint of 1.1 million sq. ft covering 525 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), including 55 shop-in-shop, spanning across 207 cities and towns in India and 12 EBOs overseas across the US, Canada and the UAE. The firm aims to double its national footprint over the next few years.

“We intend to focus our expansion effects in markets where we determine there is an increasing demand for our products, and where we can leverage our existing presence to expand our market share. Through our cluster-based expansion strategy, we have identified several cities and towns in both existing geographies where we have a presence and new geographies where we plan to establish our first EBOs," the firm said in the DRHP.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Electric two-wheeler or petrol? Read before you buy

Premium

BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

Premium

Vaccine discounts, available at a private clinic near you

Premium

Is an office real estate revival around the corner?

For FY21, its revenue from operations was at 564.82 crore against 915.55 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 181.92 crore versus 311.84 crore last year.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!