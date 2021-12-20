Vedanta acquires Nicomet, becomes only nickel producer in India

Certified with ISO 9001 for quality and with strong R&D focus, Nicomet has emerged as a certified producer of high-quality battery grade nickel sulphate crystals used for manufacturing of batteries of electric vehicles globally. India’s demand for nickel is currently pegged at 45 KTPA which is entirely met through imports. At present, Nicomet’s plant has a capacity to produce 7.5 KTPA nickel & cobalt. With an ambitious growth plan in place, Vedanta is poised to meet 50% of the country’s total Nickel demand.

