Why does VEDL continue to pay dividends while running a cumulative free cash flow deficit of $5.6 billion over the past three years?

Are there any off balance-sheet debts, revolving credit facilities, or intra-period loans not disclosed in annual reports? Why has the effective interest rate at VEDL jumped to 12.7%, when weighted average rates imply 9.1%? What explains the $368m interest expense discrepancy?

Why did VEDL purport to continue marketing a steel sale from October 2023 through to June 2024, despite halting internal efforts in Q3 FY24? Was this done to mislead creditors during the private credit facility raise and liability management exercise? Why were the lenders told that the asset sale was imminent and the debt restructuring was a ‘bridge to asset sale’?

Context: Vedanta Resources conducted a bond restructuring in late 2023 and early 2024 under which it delayed the maturity of many of its outstanding commercial papers with a cumulative principal of about $3.2 billion. The exercise was done to reduce its immediate interest and loan repayment burden. It raised $1.25 billion from a private credit facility to pay the bond restructuring fees.