Vedanta Aluminium announces long-term sourcing of 380 MW renewable power

Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO, aluminium business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “This 380 MW renewable energy power delivery agreement for our aluminium smelters stands true to our mission of aligning the incentives of growth with the imperatives for the planet. Our determination to build a Net Zero climate-resilient aluminium business is equally matched by our commitment to improve the quality of lives of those around us, with the knowledge that both are contingent on the environment. And therefore, we have redesigned our ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) roadmap until 2030, with a focus on increasing renewable energy consumption, carbon reduction, water conservation and waste utilization."

