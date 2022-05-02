Vedanta Aluminium announces long-term sourcing of 380 MW renewable power

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mint had earlier reported that Indian steel and aluminium makers including Vedanta were working to reduce their carbon footprint through measures such as moving away from coal and requisitioning more green power.
This green power agreement by the company will be carried out through a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) between Vedanta Limited and Special Purpose Vehicles – affiliates of Sterlite Power Technologies Pvt Ltd (SPTPL), a company engaged in the business of supplying renewable power (hybrid) with solar, wind and storage solutions.
Once online, this project would reduce Vedanta Aluminium’s GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 15,00,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.
Charting its roadmap to Net Zero by 2050, Vedanta Aluminium is working on a three pronged-approach to decarbonize its operations – increasing the quantum of renewable energy in its energy mix, bolstering operational efficiencies to reduce energy consumption, and rapidly transitioning to cleaner fuels and technologies. Notably, the company was India’s largest industrial consumer of renewable energy in 2021, having procured nearly 2 billion units which was utilized in the production of Vedanta’s low carbon ‘green’ aluminium brand – ‘Restora’.
It is a strategic imperative for the company to reduce carbon emissions across every process stage, the company said.
Vedanta Aluminium has already reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21% in FY21 while almost tripling its production, over FY12 baseline. The company is also a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) family and ranked 4th amongst global aluminium producers in 2021.
Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO, aluminium business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “This 380 MW renewable energy power delivery agreement for our aluminium smelters stands true to our mission of aligning the incentives of growth with the imperatives for the planet. Our determination to build a Net Zero climate-resilient aluminium business is equally matched by our commitment to improve the quality of lives of those around us, with the knowledge that both are contingent on the environment. And therefore, we have redesigned our ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) roadmap until 2030, with a focus on increasing renewable energy consumption, carbon reduction, water conservation and waste utilization."
The term of the power delivery agreement is 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project. Built in a captive model, this will also aid in cost-effective sourcing of renewable energy and insulate the company from volatility in the commodities market.
Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.