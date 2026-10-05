Vedanta faces ₹5,600 crore demand from Odisha Mining after high court setback

Mumbai: Vedanta Aluminium Ltd is facing a ₹5,600 crore demand from Odisha Mining Corp. (OMC), after the Orissa High Court rejected its plea to retain an old pricing arrangement for bauxite. The setback could raise costs for the country’s largest aluminium producer and increase its future raw material costs.
OMC has issued a demand and intimation letter to Vedanta Aluminium, with the amount payable by 31 October 2026, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the details are private.