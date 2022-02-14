Vedanta Aluminium in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021 Top 10 rankings

NEW DELHI : Vedanta Aluminium Business, has secured 4th rank among global aluminium producers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) family.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is a global benchmark that tracks the performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. More than 10,000 companies across various industries undergo annual evaluations of their sustainability practices, which are both industry-specific and financially material, of which only top ranked companies within each industry are selected for inclusion in the DJSI family.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s vision, Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “Vedanta Aluminium’s Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) rankings reflect our unrelenting focus on seamlessly integrating the principles of sustainability into the way we do business. We firmly believe that sustainable business practices form the bedrock for generating long-term value for our customers and communities, and lasting positive impact on the environment. This re-energises our commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050."

Vedanta Aluminium’s approach to sustainability spans domains such as Energy and Climate Change Management, Water Management, Biodiversity Management, Air Quality and Emissions control, Health & Safety, Social Impact and Governance, etc.

Key highlights of the company’s sustainability performance in FY 2020-21 include; Operational excellence parameters for the production of aluminium. Vedanta Aluminium distributed economic value to the tune of $ 4.19 billion. Moreover, climate action initiatives have resulted in GHG emission intensity reduction by 21% at the Aluminium Business against FY 2011-12 as baseline.

The company had also has set a target of achieving 24% reduction in GHG emissions intensity over 2012 baseline by FY 2025.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest manufacturer of aluminium, producing over half of India’s aluminium i.e., 1.97 million tonnes in FY21.

