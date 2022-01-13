Vedanta Aluminium India’s top industrial consumer of renewable energy in 2021

NEW DELHI: Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Aluminium Business was India's largest industrial consumer of renewable energy in 2021, leading renewable energy procurement on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL).

The company procured about 2 billion units of renewable energy in calendar year 2021 for consumption at its aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha, reducing green house gas emissions by more than 1540 KtCO2e (kilo tonnes of CO2 equivalent) during the year, as per a company statement.

Vedanta Aluminium’s Jharsuguda unit was also India’s largest renewable energy buyer on Green Term Ahead Market (G-TAM) platform at IEX.

Subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) led the renewable energy trading session, procuring 59% of traded renewable energy certificates (RECs) in November, and a total of over 2,861,700 RECs in the year.

Rahul Sharma, chief executive, aluminium business, Vedanta, said, “We are committed to our vision of achieving net zero carbon by 2050. To that end, we have stepped up our endeavours along key three pillars – continuously improving energy efficiency of operations, increasing the quantum of renewable energy in our energy mix, and replacing fossil fuels with greener and cleaner alternatives – all powered by emerging green technologies."

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Ltd, produces half of India’s aluminium. It produced 1.97 million tonnes in FY21.

Rohit Bajaj, senior vice president and head, business development, IEX, said, that Indian Energy Exchange’s green market comprising day-ahead collective auction market as well as the term-ahead contracts leverages innovation and technology offer market participants an opportunity to trade in solar and non-solar renewable energy at the most competitive prices, and in a flexible manner.

Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, and has operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia. The company has committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations.

