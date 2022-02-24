The company unveiled two product lines -- Restora (low-carbon aluminium) and Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon aluminium) --under the new brand.

A company statement said that it is the first major non-ferrous Indian metals producer to manufacture low carbon products (primary aluminium) for customers worldwide, exhibiting a strong step towards its commitment of achieving net zero carbon by 2050. Both products have been verified as low-carbon aluminium post assessment by an independent, global verification assurance firm.

"With Restora, Vedanta Aluminium will address the fast-growing global demand for low carbon aluminium, driven by greater climate consciousness. Vedanta’s Restora is being manufactured at the company’s world-class aluminium smelter using renewable energy. Restora has a GHG (greenhouse gas) emission intensity that is well below 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) per tonne of aluminium manufactured – the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as low carbon aluminium, and Restora Ultra has an even lower carbon footprint that is amongst the lowest in the world," it said.

Vedanta Aluminium has the capability to tailor-make Restora and Restora Ultra as billets, primary foundry alloy (PFA), wire rods, slabs, P1020 Ingots, and more, customised to the needs of the end-use industries.

Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd said: “Restora has a GHG emission intensity which is almost half of the global threshold to be considered as low carbon aluminium. With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the provenance of the products they use, Vedanta’s Restora will provide them the assurance that the aluminium they purchase has amongst the lowest carbon footprints in the world."

Speaking about co-creating Restora Ultra, Annanya Agarwal, co-founder, Runaya, said: “With near-zero carbon footprint, Restora Ultra is a shining example of the value-creation that happens when we bring together innovation and leading-edge technologies for true business sustainability. Runaya has been working towards disrupting the linear economy model by building in principles of circularity and sustainability into the design of the resources industry."

Vedanta Aluminium said that it has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21% in FY21 while almost tripling its production, over FY12 baseline. The company is also a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) family and was ranked 4th amongst global aluminium producers in 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.