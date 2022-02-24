Vedanta Aluminium launches green aluminium brand ‘Restora’

"With Restora, Vedanta Aluminium will address the fast-growing global demand for low carbon aluminium, driven by greater climate consciousness. Vedanta’s Restora is being manufactured at the company’s world-class aluminium smelter using renewable energy. Restora has a GHG (greenhouse gas) emission intensity that is well below 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) per tonne of aluminium manufactured – the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as low carbon aluminium, and Restora Ultra has an even lower carbon footprint that is amongst the lowest in the world," it said.