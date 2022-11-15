Vedanta Aluminium uses IoT for water conservation at Jharsuguda plants

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium has deployed Internet of Things (IoT) based technology for cooling water analysis and overall reduction in water consumption at its power plants in Jharsuguda.
“These power plants make use of a re-circulating cooling system using water, and a cluster of natural draft cooling towers," India’s largest producer of aluminium, said in a statement.
The IoT technology deployed studies real-time operational data and recommends optimum water quality parameters that ultimately lead to water conservation through increase of cycle of concentration or CoC.
This technology has started delivering reduced water consumption, improved water quality, reduced scaling and corrosion, and improved other operational parameters that have led to overall improvement in station heat rate, a measure of power plant efficiency.
Customized applications of leading-edge technologies across the value-chain are helping Vedanta Aluminium optimize processes, improve customer experience, and deliver new business models. This digital transformation is resulting in increased efficiency, greater business agility, and unlocking new value for customers, employees, business partners, and stakeholders.
“Being India’s largest producer of aluminium, we are manufacturing for the future. This is seeing us extensively use state-of-the-art technologies to make our operations more responsive, reliable and future-ready," said Rahul Sharma, CEO, Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd.
“Accelerating our digitalisation programmes, intelligent automation and in-house innovations have enabled us to bolster our manufacturing excellence, use resources judiciously and boost workforce safety, making us agile in responding to market dynamics," added Sharma.
Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.
