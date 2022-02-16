Vedanta and Foxconn chip venture is little more than a piece of paper

In the end, such a restructuring may not be on the cards. Last week, Vedanta Ltd. said it’ll stick with its current corporate composition but is looking to venture into new areas. Among them, an investment of up to $500 million over two to three years to make liquid-crystal display glass substrates used in screens for electronics. That’s a curious choice, because such operations need to be set up close to the factories where panels are made, and India is not even on the radar in this sector.