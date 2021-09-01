Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that its board has approved interim dividend of ₹18.50 per equity share for FY22, amounting ₹6,877 crore.

“The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, September 01, 2021 have approved First Interim Dividend of ₹18.50 per equity share i.e. 1850% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2021-22 amounting to ₹6,877 Crores," the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is the first interim dividend for 2021-22.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday closed 1.63% lower at ₹297.95 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.