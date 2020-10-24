Vedanta announces interim dividend of 9.50 per share

The board of Vedanta, on Saturday, has approved first interim dividend for financial year 2021. The company has declared dividend of ₹9.50 per equity share amounting to ₹3,500 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 31 October.

“The board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 have approved first interim dividend of ₹9.50 per equity share ie. 950 % on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2020-21 amounting to ₹3,500 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Saturday, October 31, 2020. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," a statement to the exchanges said. As of 30 September, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta held 274.31 crore shares, or 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, which amounts to ₹5,843 crore.

This week, Hindustan Zinc declared interim dividend of ₹21.30, amounting to ₹9,000 crore. Major part of the dividend will go to Vedanta Limited, which holds 64.92% in the company.

Earlier, Vedanta's delisting had failed as 125.47 crore shares were validly tendered by public shareholders, which is less than the minimum number of offer shares required to be accepted by the promoters in order for the delisting offer to be successful. The promoters sought to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67% stake held by the public to delist the firm.

