Vedanta announces interim dividend of 9.50 per share

“The board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 have approved first interim dividend of ₹9.50 per equity share ie. 950 % on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2020-21 amounting to ₹3,500 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Saturday, October 31, 2020. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," a statement to the exchanges said. As of 30 September, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta held 274.31 crore shares, or 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, which amounts to ₹5,843 crore.