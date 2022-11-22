Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Vedanta announces third interim dividend of 17.50 per share, record date next week

1 min read . 04:00 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal. Photo: Mint

  • Vedanta announced a third interim dividend for FY23 for its shareholders. The record date for the same has been fixed as Wednesday, 30 November, 2022

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant, Vedanta Group on Tuesday approved the third interim dividend of 17.50 per share or 1750% for the financial year 2022-23. The filing by the company said the dividend will amount to 6,505 crore.

The record date for the same has been fixed as Wednesday, 30 November, 2022.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of 17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to c. 6,505 crores," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the mining major said.

The Mumbai-headquartered company paid its first interim dividend of 31.5 per equity share for FY23 to shareholders in May 2022, followed by the second interim dividend of 19.5 per share to eligible shareholders in July.

Shares of Vedanta settled 0.81% higher at 310.40 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
