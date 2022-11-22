Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant, Vedanta Group on Tuesday approved the third interim dividend of ₹17.50 per share or 1750% for the financial year 2022-23. The filing by the company said the dividend will amount to ₹6,505 crore.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant, Vedanta Group on Tuesday approved the third interim dividend of ₹17.50 per share or 1750% for the financial year 2022-23. The filing by the company said the dividend will amount to ₹6,505 crore.
The record date for the same has been fixed as Wednesday, 30 November, 2022.
The record date for the same has been fixed as Wednesday, 30 November, 2022.
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of ₹ 17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to c. ₹6,505 crores," the company said in a regulatory filing.
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of ₹ 17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to c. ₹6,505 crores," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the mining major said.
The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the mining major said.
The Mumbai-headquartered company paid its first interim dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share for FY23 to shareholders in May 2022, followed by the second interim dividend of ₹19.5 per share to eligible shareholders in July.
The Mumbai-headquartered company paid its first interim dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share for FY23 to shareholders in May 2022, followed by the second interim dividend of ₹19.5 per share to eligible shareholders in July.
Shares of Vedanta settled 0.81% higher at ₹310.40 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.
Shares of Vedanta settled 0.81% higher at ₹310.40 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.