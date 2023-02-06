Vedanta appoints David Reed as CEO of global semiconductor business
Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat.
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Monday announced David Reed as the chief executive officer of its global semiconductor business. He will be responsible for setting up a semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit.
