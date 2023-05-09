New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd has appointed Terry Daly as an advisor for its semiconductor business, the company announced on Tuesday. Daly will provide strategic counsel and inputs as Vedanta looks to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit in India.

David Reed, CEO of Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), said, “We are pleased to welcome Terry Daly to our team. As an industry veteran, Terry brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience in managing several workstreams that are critical for establishing a world-class semiconductor fab."

Daly said, “India has a generational opportunity to become part of the global semiconductor supply chain and provide geographic diversification to its customers, supply chain resiliency to its partners, and job creation opportunities to its extremely talented population. I am very impressed by the unique, complementary partnership that Vedanta and Foxconn bring to the opportunity to establish India’s first commercial semiconductor fab."

Before joining Vedanta, Daly served as an independent consultant in the microelectronics industry. He was earlier senior vice president at GlobalFoundries, where he held positions as head of strategy and corporate development, chief of staff, and head of corporate program management. He was instrumental in establishing a strategic alliance on advanced technology with Samsung and in the acquisition of IBM’s microelectronics business.

Daly also spent 26 years at IBM, the majority in the company’s semiconductor division, where he held executive roles in business management, finance, manufacturing operations, program management, and strategy. Before joining IBM, he spent five years as an officer in the United States Army.

Vedanta has been actively recruiting talent from the semiconductor industry globally. In February, VFSL appointed industry veteran David Reed as CEO, and in April, the company welcomed Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as senior director - Human Resources. The company continues to build a team of highly experienced personnel for its semiconductor business.