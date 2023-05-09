Vedanta appoints Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor business1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Vedanta has been actively recruiting talent from the semiconductor industry globally. In February, VFSL appointed industry veteran David Reed as CEO
New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd has appointed Terry Daly as an advisor for its semiconductor business, the company announced on Tuesday. Daly will provide strategic counsel and inputs as Vedanta looks to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit in India.
