Vedanta appoints Omar Davis as President of strategy

"The earlier disclosure was made pursuant to facility agreement dated June 16, 2022...between Twin Star Holdings (borrower), VRL and Welter Trading Ltd (as original guarantors), Deutsche Bank AG acting through its Singapore Branch, and Barclays Bank PLC (as original lender), for the purposes of availing facility of an aggregate amount of USD 150,000,000 by the borrower from the original lender," the company said in a filing to BSE.