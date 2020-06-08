Vedanta asset impairment to lower book value, may queer delisting pitch

"The impairment has caught the attention of investors," a senior industry analyst who did not wish to be quoted told Mint. “While some individual businesses within Vedanta have done well, such as aluminium, steel and power, the focus will now be on asset value. Institutional shareholders have been unwilling to tender their shares at the offer price because they believed the book value was higher. Now with the impairment, the company has been able to lower the book value. However, no other commodity company in the world has taken such a large impairment on commodities in the March quarter, especially when global crude oil prices have bounced back in the last month."