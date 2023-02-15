Vedanta becomes preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite Block in Odisha
- The Anil Agarwal-backed company emerged as the preferred bidder for the Sijimali Bauxite Block which is located in the Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.
Anil Agarwal-backed mining company, Vedanta on Wednesday emerged as the preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite Block in Odisha. The block is seen as a strategic fit for Vedanta due to its size, location, and bauxite quality.
