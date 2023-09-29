Vedanta Biz Restructuring: Vedanta to demerge biz into six listed entities; check shareholding pattern, other details
Vedanta Demerger: The demerger of the metals-to-mining conglomerate is planned to be a vertical split. Shareholders of Vedanta will get one share each of the five newly listed entities for every one share of the currently listed entity they own.
Vedanta Biz Restructuring: Vedanta Limited approved the official demerger of its diversified business into six ‘separate’ listed companies, in a move to unlock value for its shareholders. The six independent listed entities consist of Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta base metals and Vedanta Ltd.