Vedanta Biz Restructuring: Vedanta Limited approved the official demerger of its diversified business into six ‘separate’ listed companies, in a move to unlock value for its shareholders. The six independent listed entities consist of Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta base metals and Vedanta Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The demerger of the metals-to-mining conglomerate is planned to be a vertical split. Shareholders of Vedanta will get one share each of the five newly listed entities for every one share of the currently listed entity they own.

The Anil Agarwal-owned company approved "a pure-play, asset-owner business model" that will result in aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals being demerged and listed separately, according to a regulatory filing by the mining major to the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’The demand for minerals, metals, oil and gas and power is going to grow very rapidly and Vedanta’s businesses are uniquely positioned to service this rising demand and reduce reliance on imports. Vedanta is also foraying into semiconductors and display glass which are of great strategic significance to India.

By demerging our business units, we believe that will unlock value and potential for faster growth in each vertical. While they all come under the larger umbrella of natural resources, each has its own market, demand and supply trends, and potential to deploy technology to raise productivity.

Vedanta Ltd will continue to hold 65 per cent of Hindustan Zinc Ltd as well as the new businesses of stainless steel and semiconductor/display. The entire exercise is proposed to be completed in 12-15 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

