Vedanta board announces third interim dividend of FY25 at ₹20 per share

Vedanta Ltd's Board of Directors has approved the issue of 20 per equity share on the face value of 1 per share as an interim dividend for the third time in the financial year 2024-25.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Sep 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd announced the third interim dividend on September 2. (REUTERS)

Vedanta Ltd's Board of Directors has approved the issue of an interim dividend for the third time in the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) fillings on Tuesday, September 2. 

The mining major declared an interim dividend of 20 per equity share on the face value of 1 per share for the financial year 2024-25, according to the company filing. The total value of the dividend issue amounts to 7,821 crore, said the company. 

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 02, 2024, has considered and approved the Third Interim Dividend of 20/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. 7,821 crores,” said Vedanta in the exchange filing. 

The interim dividend announced will be paid on Tuesday, September 10, according to the BSE filing. 

Vedanta Limited shares closed 1.06 per cent lower at 463.30 after Tuesday's market session, compared to 468.25 at the previous market close. The company announced the interim dividend post market operating hours. 

Vedanta's dividend issues:

Vedanta Limited issued its first interim dividend of 11 per equity share in May, followed by a second issue of 4 per equity share in July. This interim dividend issue marks the mining major's third. 

The mining major issued dividends of nearly 101.4 per share in the financial year 2022-23 and 29.5 per share in the financial year 2023-24, providing healthy yields for the investors and its London-based parent company Vedanta Plc. 

Vedanta Q1 results: 

Mint reported earlier that Vedanta Limited announced a 54 per cent rise in net profits to 5,095 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year with the same quarter the previous year. 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 06:22 PM IST
