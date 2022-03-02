Vedanta board approves third interim dividend for FY22

"In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/21-22/156 dated February 23, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of ₹ 13 per equity share i.e. 1300% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2021-22 amounting to ₹ 4,832 crore," the company said in a filing.