Vedanta delisting faces small shareholder snag

“LIC will not agree to tender shares at the price offered by Vedanta. It is a bit too low. As such, a large shareholder like LIC has been with Vedanta for a long time and there has to be some reward for such investors when the company desires to delist. We can’t say about other institutional investors, but on 29 May, when it comes up for voting, LIC will not vote in favour of delisting at this price even though the price will be discovered as per the delisting pricing formula prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)," said a person aware of LIC’s plans.