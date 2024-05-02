Companies
Vedanta demerger: Key lenders signal green light after months of deliberation
Anirudh Laskar , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 02 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST
SummaryOnce the final approval for the demerger is granted, Vedanta group companies may seek fresh lines of credit from their current creditors to obtain growth capital
Mumbai: A clutch of key lenders to billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has decided to endorse the demerger of the group’s flagship, ending a nearly seven-month deadlock, confirmed two persons directly aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less