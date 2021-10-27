Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vedanta enters term sheet agreement to divest Mt Lyell copper mine in Australia

Vedanta enters term sheet agreement to divest Mt Lyell copper mine in Australia

Premium
Under Vedanta ownership, Mt Lyell was successfully operated for over 15 years.
1 min read . 09:52 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

After an internal strategic review, it was decided last year to divest the copper mine, run a global sale process to bring in a capable operator and potential owner to evaluate and eventually restart operations at Mt Lyell

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vedanta Ltd has announced that its arm Monte Cello BV (MCBV) has entered into a term-sheet agreement to divest Mt Lyell Copper Mine in Australia. The Indian private miner made the decision to offload stake in the mine last year after a strategic review.

Vedanta Ltd has announced that its arm Monte Cello BV (MCBV) has entered into a term-sheet agreement to divest Mt Lyell Copper Mine in Australia. The Indian private miner made the decision to offload stake in the mine last year after a strategic review.

“MCBV, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, has entered into a term sheet agreement to divest Copper Mines of Tasmania (CMT) by way of an option agreement with New Century Resources," Vedanta said in a regulatory filing today.

“MCBV, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, has entered into a term sheet agreement to divest Copper Mines of Tasmania (CMT) by way of an option agreement with New Century Resources," Vedanta said in a regulatory filing today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

MCBV owns the Mt Lyell Copper Mine entirely, a small copper asset which has been on care and maintenance for the last five years and not strategic for Vedanta with its size and country presence.

After an internal strategic review, it was decided last year to divest CMT, running a global sale process to bring in a capable operator and potential owner to evaluate and eventually restart operations at Mt Lyell, creating value for the community, Tasmanian economy, shareholders and Vedanta, the company said.

Mt Lyell has been operational since the 1890s and was acquired by MCBV in 1999. Under Vedanta ownership, Mt Lyell was successfully operated for over 15 years. The mine was placed into care and maintenance in 2015 following two safety incidents and a depression in the copper market.

"The terms of the Option Agreement include a minimum expenditure commitment of $1 million over the two-year option period by New Century towards development and exploration, plus reimbursement of ongoing care and maintenance activities, with an option of right to terminate after 12 months," it said.

The transaction is subject to full-form documentation, which are expected to be signed by the end of October 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!