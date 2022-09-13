Vedanta eyes 2nd semiconductor unit after $20bn facility in Gujarat4 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 11:56 PM IST
Vedanta’s project is in line with the govt vision to achieve self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing, Vaishnaw said
NEW DELHI : Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said his company is considering a second chip and display manufacturing facility in India, even as it announced a $20-billion ( ₹1.54 trillion) investment plan for its first such venture in Gujarat. Agarwal said India would need at least two such factories to become a hub of chip manufacturing and meet the needs of the country and the world.