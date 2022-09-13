Vedanta eyes 2nd semiconductor unit after $20bn facility in Gujarat

Vedanta’s Gujarat plan, to be executed in a joint venture with the world’s leading contract manufacturer Foxconn, comes about six months after it first indicated an interest in finding a suitable location for the project. While Vedanta Displays Ltd will set up a display fabrication unit with an investment of ₹94,500 crore, Vedanta Semiconductors Ltd will set up an integrated semiconductor fabrication unit and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility at an investment of ₹60,000 crore. Vedanta will hold 60% of the Gujarat project, with Foxconn owning the rest.

