Vedanta-Foxconn selects Dholera SIR for first semiconductor facility in India
The Vedanta-Foxconn JV in September last year signed a MoU with the Gujarat government to invest ₹1,54,000 crore to set up semiconductor and display manufacturing plant.
The joint venture between Anil Agarwal led Vedanta and manufacturing giant Foxconn on Monday announced that it is setting up the semiconductor and display manufacturing facility in Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×